If Muslims have ‘first right’, where will Jats, Gujjars go? Yogi questions Manmohan’s statement

Questioning a statement years back by then prime minister Manmohan Singh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said if Muslims have the “first right” over the country’s resources what happens to the Scheduled Castes, Jats and Gujjars.

Adityanath recalled Singh’s 2006 statement at a rally in Baghpat in western Uttar Pradesh, a region where, some estimates say, about 25% of the voters are Gujjars and Jats.

“Former prime minister Manmohan Singh had said that the first right over the resources of the country is of Muslims. If Muslims have the first right, where will the Scheduled Castes, Jats, Gujjars and other people go?” Adityanath said.

Manmohan Singh had made the remark while addressing a meeting of the National Development Council.

“We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably the fruits of development. These must have the first claim on resources,” Singh had said.

At another election rally at Garhi Kataiyya village in Loni, Ghaziabad, Adityanath said, “We never said that the first right over the country’s resources is of any person or a community. We said that the first right is of villages, the poor, the youth, the women and all classes of the society.”

In his speech, Adityanath slammed the Congress’s 2019 election manifesto by calling it the “manifesto of some enemy country”.

“When the whole country is holding its head high after the bravery of our soldiers, they (Congress) are speaking the language of Pakistan. They say if they come to power, they will take special powers of the forces from Jammu & Kashmir and NorthEastern states. And this will flare up terrorism, naxalism and separatism once again,” Adityanath said.

“This act by the country’s political party is a breach of national security. There can be nothing more shameful as the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party are also supporting them, he said.

“The Congress manifesto is a bunch of lies and they are planning to play with the country’s security. It will undermine the national security. So the Congress needs to be rejected,” he maintained.

Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and said India is establishing its own place in the world. “India has established itself as a world power and it is also becoming an economic as well as strategic power.”

“India has taught a lesson to its enemies. You must have seen it through the surgical strike and the airstrikes that how the back of Pakistan was broken and how terrorism is dying its death. This was possible under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” he said.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 09:11 IST