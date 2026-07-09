NH-48 reopens on trial basis as Gurugram battles fresh traffic congestion

A day after a portion of the Delhi-Gurugram-Jaipur (NH-48) expressway caved in at Narsinghpur following heavy rain, Gurugram continued to struggle with severe traffic congestion on Wednesday as lane restrictions, repair work and fresh showers crippled movement on the highway and several arterial roads. NHAI reinforced the repaired carriageway with metal sheets, while police deployed extra personnel and diversion plans to ease congestion. (ANI Video Grab)

While the damaged stretch was reopened on a trial basis by Wednesday evening about 8pm after emergency repairs by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), diversions remained in place through the day, with traffic police deploying additional personnel and rerouting commuters to ease pressure on the expressway.

The cave-in, reported around 4.30pm on Tuesday after heavy rain, forced the closure of two lanes on the Delhi-to-Jaipur carriageway near Narsinghpur. On Wednesday, with only two lanes operational for most of the day, long queues of vehicles stretched between Narsinghpur and Hero Honda Chowk, while congestion spilt over to Rajiv Chowk, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), Dwarka Expressway and several connecting roads, officials and commuters said.

NHAI said traffic movement on the damaged stretch resumed on Wednesday evening after repairs were completed. Officials said the damaged section was repaired with concrete and reinforced with 8 mm-thick metal sheets before being reopened on a trial basis. NHAI said it coordinated with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) during the repair work.

Yogesh Tilak, project director, NHAI, said, “We worked in coordination with traffic police and GMDA to ensure the road becomes functional, and traffic was restored by evening. We have opened the traffic on a trial basis, and our teams are keeping a close watch on the situation. If there is any further issue, we will close the road again to ensure commuter safety.”

Tilak said heavy metal sheets had been installed over the repaired portion to distribute vehicle load evenly and protect the structural integrity of the carriageway.

Officials said the cave-in followed the insertion of drainage pipes beneath the highway through a trenchless method. Earlier this year, NHAI had initially denied GMDA permission to construct a culvert beneath the expressway at Narsinghpur over concerns of a possible cave-in. Officials said the authority later permitted insertion of pipes through trenchless technology following GMDA’s insistence, after which the road suffered damage.

A senior GMDA official said, “The concrete was allowed to get fully set to ensure seamless movement of vehicles. We are keeping a close watch on the situation.”

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