Lok Sabha election 2019 live updates- PM Modi set to interact with nation at‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ programme

Ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019, which are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning from April 1, poll campaigns across the country have gathered heat.

PM Narendra Modi will on Sunday interact with ‘chowkidars’ from over 500 locations across the country in ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ programme. Taking forward the BJP poll campaign, party president Amit Shah is scheduled to address two public meetings in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also set to kick off in earnest the campaign of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in Karnataka on Sunday by addressing a joint rally of the partners on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Follow updates here:

10:42 am IST Ballots attract tourists as India goes to vote Being promoted as the ‘Kumbh Mela’ of elections, international and national tourism firms are hoping to cash-in on the world’s largest polling exercise -- the Indian General Elections 2019 -- to give a boost to their businesses. Accordingly, everyone from tour operators, online sales agents and niche guide-touring firms are promoting the electoral process as a theme-based holiday package. “I think the process in itself is amazing. Just the sheer number of people voting. We have customers travelling in India at the moment and they have been following the polls,” Nicholas Wood, Director of the London-based firm Political Tours told IANS.





10:08 am IST Mamata, Kejriwal to attend TDP’s mega rally in Visakhapatnam West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal will campaign for Telugu Desam Party headed by Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu at a mega rally in the port town of Visakhapatnam on Sunday evening. Though a galaxy of other leaders from the proposed “mahagathbhandhan” (grand alliance) of anti-BJP parties including Janatal Dal (S) president Deve Gowda, DMK president M K Stalin, Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdulla were also invited the rally to showcase the opposition unity, they are not able to make it due to hectic campaigning in their respective states, a TDP leader familiar with the development said.





9:50 am IST Rahul Gandhi to address coalition rally in Karnataka Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to kick off in earnest the campaign of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition in the state on Sunday by addressing a joint rally of the partners on the outskirts of Bengaluru. Gandhi has already addressed rallies in Kalaburagi and held a meeting with entrepreneurs in Bengaluru. However, these were exclusively Congress events. Sunday’s rally is set to be a projection of coalition strength and all senior leaders from the state, including former prime minister HD Deve Gowda will be present.



