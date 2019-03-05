Lok Sabha Election 2019: Magic shows, games, campaigns to ensure high poll percentage in UP

Even as the Election Commission has announced measures to increase voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the district magistrates of Banda and Lucknow have set for themselves the target of ensuring 85% and 90% turnout in their respective district.

The district magistrates are planning to organise magic shows, kite-flying competition, games, marathon race, human chains, cultural programmes and door-to-door campaign to bring maximum voters to polling booths.

District magistrate of Banda Heera Lal said he had set the target of 90% turnout in his district.

“During panchayat elections, over 90% votes were cast at some booths. Polling percentage in Banda also increased from 53% in 2014 Lok Sabha elections to 60% in 2017 assembly polls. We are taking measures to motivate people to exercise their franchise,” he said.

Lucknow district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, who is eyeing 85% voter turnout, said: “Efforts are being made to neutralise the urban apathy toward election. We are urging voters to fill up a form pledging that they will cast their vote. A slip ‘know your booth’ was also distributed among voters. Residents’ welfare associations have been activated and educational institutions are being roped in to motivate voters.”

Chief electoral officer (CEO), Uttar Pradesh, L Venkateshwarlu said the Election Commission was working to increase poll percentage in general election.

“In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, 58.44% votes were polled in the state. We are trying to increase the poll percentage in Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in April-May when the state is in the grip of heat wave. Due to rise in day temperature, people prefer to remain indoors, and in such a situation, increasing poll percentage will be a major challenge for the Election Commission.

After reviewing poll preparations in UP, chief election commissioner Sunil Arora had on Friday said the DMs of all the districts had been directed to make arrangement of sheds, drinking water, regular power supply, toilets, waiting rooms and ramps at polling stations to facilitate voters.

“A help desk should also be set up at polling centres to assist voters,” he said.

“Accessible election will be the priority of the Election Commission. The role of divisional commissioners will be increased to provide more facilities to people with disabilities and senior citizens. The Election Commission has also launched a mobile application for disabled people,” he said.

The Election Commission has also launched a helpline (1950) to enable people register their complaints and suggestions

Joint chief electoral officer, UP, Alka Verma said the Election Commission had identified booths where voter turnout was low in the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 assembly elections.

“The reasons for poor turnout are being analysed with the help of local officers and citizens forum. Measures are being taken to increase poll percentage at all the booths,” she said.

“The Election Commission has also launched a voter information and awareness campaign with the help of social and voluntary organisations. Our focus will be on women and young generation. The enrolment of female voters has been increased from 43% (in 2017) to 61%. We are trying to enrol all eligible voters,” Verma added.

She said besides Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP), the EC was also organising electoral literacy clubs across the state. “The Election Commission has decided to use the voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) at all the booths and has directed all the DMs to create awareness on the use of VVPAT,” Verma said.

She said various games like snakes and ladders, stapoo, maze game, ludo and gol chakkar were being organised at educational institutions and public places to encourage voters.

