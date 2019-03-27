Lok Sabha election 2019: TDP, YSRCP set to slug it out in Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in Andhra Pradesh is spread across Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts used to be a Congress stronghold from where the grand old party had won nine times, the last of which was in 2009.

In 2014, the BJP which then had an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won the seat with Kambhampati Hari Babu defeating Y.S Vijayamma of the YSRCP by over 90,000 votes. It was one of the two Lok Sabha seats the BJP won in Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The BJP has named former Union minister D Purandeswari as its candidate this time.

But the main fight is expected to be between TDP candidate M Sri Bharat and YSRCP’s MVV Satyanarayana only. The TDP has won the seat thrice since it debuted in 1984.

The Congress had named Pedada Ramani Kumari, chief of its women’s wing in Visakhapatnam as its candidate. The Jana Sena party has nominated former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana as its candidate. Lakshminarayana joined the party recently.

The traditional rivalry between Kamma and Kapu communities could once again decide the fate of candidates in this constituency even as TDP and Congress appear determined to fashion a win for themselves.

According to the 2011 census, out of a total population of 2237952, 19.26% is rural and 80.74% is urban population. The Scheduled castes (SC) and Scheduled tribes (ST) ratio is 8.7 and 1.57, respectively out of total population.

Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency in numbers:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Visakhapatnam

Reservation nature of constituency: General

Sitting MP, Party: Kambhampati Hari Babu, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 90,488 votes

Runner up name, party: Y.S Vijayamma, YSRC

Number of voters in 2014: 1,723,037

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 68

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1785

Number of women voters: 847,850

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 17:48 IST