Lok Sabha election result 2019: K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulates PM Modi and Jagan Reddy for poll victories

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and YSR Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.

Updated: May 23, 2019 14:56 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
Lok Sabha Election 2019
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his win in the Lok Sabha elections. (AP File Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the spectacular victory of BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha polls.

He wished that the country march ahead under the leadership of Modi, a release from the Chief Minister’s office said.

Rao hailed the victory of YSR Congress in the Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh.

He telephoned Reddy to wish him, the release said.

Hoping that Andhra Pradesh achieves progress under the leadership of Reddy, Rao wished ties between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would improve, it added.

The BJP, on its own, was leading in over 290 seats in the 543-seat Lok Sabha.

YSR Congress was leading in about 150 seats in the 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly.

First Published: May 23, 2019 14:44 IST

