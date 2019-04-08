Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 330 critical polling stations in Pune district

The election commission office has identified 330 critical polling stations in Pune district out of the total 7,666. According to the election commission office, a polling station is marked critical when it has recorded at least 75 per cent turnout or witnessed any electoral violence during the previous elections.

According to officials of the election commission, critical polling stations will be monitored and will have webcasting facility. These polling stations will also have additional polling staff, police personnel, micro observers (gazetted officers picked by the district election officer to monitor the election process), along with digital cameras which will monitor the polling stations to ensure free and fair elections. The live streaming of the booth will be done through a webcam attached to a laptop.

Monica Singh, Pune deputy election officer, said, “Voters who do not have their photo in the electoral list will vote at these critical polling stations. Voters whose names come under the absent, deceased and shifted list will also vote at these polling stations.”

Singh further added, “The electoral photo identity card coverage in the Pune district is 94.68 per cent. All the polling officers will be given the list of absent, shifted or deceased voters in the district. However, voters who come under this list would be required to provide their thumb impression in order to cast their vote.”

Pune district has four parliamentary constituencies-- Pune, Baramati, Maval and Shirur. Pune has the highest number of critical polling stations at 118, followed by Baramati at 92 and Maval and Shirur at 66 and 54 critical polling stations respectively. The voting for the four constituencies in Pune district will take place in two phases, April 23 and 29.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 16:51 IST