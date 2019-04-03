Lok Sabha Elections 2019: 69% growth in past five years in Pune guardian minister’s assets

Girish Bapat,sitting guardian minister of Pune and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha nominee for Pune, and Kanchan Kul, BJP candidate for the Baramati seat, filed their nominations in the city on Tuesday, in the presence of senior BJP leaders and alliance partners.

Before filing nomination papers, a huge rally of BJP workers was held at Narpatgiri chowk .

Bapat, after filling the nomination, said, “So far I have won nine out of 11 elections that I have fought and I am assured of a victory in this election as well. I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to serve the people of Pune in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), then the state government, and now, I will do the same in the Lok Sabha.”

Speaking about alliance partners, particularly Mahadev Jankar of the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and Vinayak Mete of Shiv Sangram, who were present at the nomination filing, Bapat said, “We will be contesting this election together as a strong alliance and emerge victorious. This election is an ideological fight against the opposition and we will win it together.”

BJP nominee Kanchan Kul who will contest against Supriya Sule, sitting NCP MP from Baramati, said, “With the blessings of all the alliance partners and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, we will certainly win the elections in Baramati. I am confident of a big victory.”

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade claimed that Supriya Sule will be defeated by at least one lakh votes. Chandrakant Patil, state cabinet minister, said, “History will be created in Baramati and people are ready to witness it.”

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 16:42 IST