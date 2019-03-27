Lok Sabha Elections 2019: AAP ‘failed to fulfil’ 2015 polls promises, says Rajnath Singh

Union home minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for “failing to fulfil” the promises it made ahead of the 2015 assembly polls.

Singh said AAP would not be able to form a government by “fooling people” again. He was addressing Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Yamuna Vihar in North East Delhi parliamentary constituency. Singh said unlike AAP, the Modi government has delivered everything it had promised. “Did you receive that 20,000 litres of free supply of water? Did they open 20 new colleges and 500 new schools as promised? It’s only BJP that has fulfilled all the pre-poll promises. There is no difference between what we say and what we do?” he said.

Responding to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s jibe ‘chowkidar chor hai’, Singh said, “Chowkidar is not a thief, but pure. He is the only cure for all problems of country. He will become prime minister again for sure,” Rajnath said.

Singh also criticised the Congress for calling the BJP “communal” and said it is the most “secular” party.

Singh also raised one of the AAP’s major pre-poll promises of installing CCTV cameras, Singh said, “They (AAP) had promised to install CCTVs all around the city for women’s safety. I want to ask you if the AAP government has installed CCTV cameras in your localities? If they have installed the CCTVs in buses?”

Hours after Singh’s comment, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hit back saying, “Modi ji stalled the installation of CCTV cameras in Delhi for more than three years. Manish (Sisodia) and Satyendar (Jain) fasted for a week to get the CCTVs installation decision implemented. Delhi is getting free water. Please don’t spread white lies like your boss,” he said.

Several other senior BJP leaders also addressed public gatherings in Delhi, including Harsh Vardhan Maheish Girri, Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya, Meenakshi Lekhi and Parvesh Verma and Tarun Chugh.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 11:59 IST