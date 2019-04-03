Lok Sabha elections 2019: AAP minister unveils ‘Bahujan manifesto’

A Dalit organisations’ collective led by AAP leader and Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam Tuesday released a “Bahujan manifesto” at a public gathering in Ramlila ground.

The points in the “Bahujan Manifesto” include reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Castes in the private sector too, which has been a long-standing demand of several Dalit groups across the country.

The manifesto demands that the reservation share be increased to 52%, reservation in government contracts, appointment of a separate Lokpal to monitor such reservations and enactment of a law to enforce the reservation and punish in case of violation.

Asked if AAP will have all these demands in its own poll manifesto, which is yet to be released, Gautam said: “In most of the issues, we have the approval of the top leadership, including Arvind Kejriwal. As far as the Bahujan manifesto and inclusion of the 15 points in AAP’s poll manifesto are concerned, we are yet to have a detailed discussion.”

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 04:29 IST