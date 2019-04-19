Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Actor Urmila Matondkar, Congress’ Mumbai North candidate, prepares for her ‘new role’

From an actor to being called ‘Aapli Mumbaichi Mulgi’, Congress’ star candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency, Urmila Matondkar has come a long way. Less than a month after her candidature was announced, Matondkar has been campaigning fiercely to garner support from people.

At a rally held in Malad west on Thursday, a huge crowd was waiting in anticipation to catch a glimpse of the star. “We are here to see her not just as an actor, but as a strong woman who seems to be giving a tough fight in the elections. Over the past few days, she has been constantly travelling across the constituency, meeting different people and has attempted to reach out to all, which is a good sign,” said Shobhana Kedia, a local resident.

As the rally begins, the announcer appeals to people: “Tai mai akka vichar kara pakka, hatala mara shikka! (Sisters and mothers, take a firm stand and vote for the hand).”

Congress supporters wearing T-shirts with photo of party’s Mumbai North candidate Urmila Matondkar. ( Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo )

As she travels through the inroads of slums, residents come out of their homes and wave out to Matondkar. She is pitted against BJP’s sitting MP Gopal Shetty, who had won the 2014 elections against Congress’ Sanjay Nirupam by more than 4 lakh votes. It was considered a tough constituency for the Congress and none of its city leaders were keen to contest from here. As such, Matondkar was fielded. In the past couple of weeks, she has created a buzz with her campaign. Several BJP supporters have been seen at her rallies, as they chant ‘Modi Modi’ to show their loyalty towards the party.

The actor, however, said it does not affect her anymore. “I am here to do good work and am humbled to get the love and support of many from the constituency. The crowds that you see today are only a part of the huge backing that I have from people,” she tells HT. “Many are hopeful about my win and call me to discuss their issues.”

The actor campaigns in two to three slots every day, with just small breaks in between. “Unlike Govinda, who won from the constituency but never came back here, she shows commitment,” said Mahendra Tembe, 52, a Malad resident.

