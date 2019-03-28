Lok Sabha Elections 2019: After BVP chief Tiwari heads to Congress, his party colleagues rejoin BJP in Rajasthan

A day after the Bharat Vahini Party (BVP) chief Ghanshyam Tiwari joined the Congress party, around a 100 workers from his party led by the Jaipur city unit president rejoined the BJP on Wednesday.

Tiwari, a former six-time BJP MLA had joined the Congress in the presence of Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. Former BJP ministers Surendra Goyal and Janardan Gehlot too joined the Congress. 12 independent MLAs have also pledged support to the Congress.

Tiwari, who has an RSS background, had said he was joining Congress to protect democratic values in the country. However many of his workers have not sided with him.

Around 100 BVP workers led by the BVP’s Jaipur City president Vimal Agarwal joined the BJP at the party headquarters here.

State BJP president Madanlal Saini, former state BJP president Ashok Parnami, former minister Arun Chaturvedi and party vice president Bhajanlal Sharma welcomed the workers into the party.

On the entry of BVP workers, BJP spokesperson Pankaj Meena said, “BJP is going into the Lok Sabha elections on the issues of development and national security and anyone who wants to work for the country is welcome to join the party.”

Agarwal, who helmed the return of the 100 BVP workers, said the workers had returned because they did not agree with the Congress ideology.

“Tiwari ji and the supporters who left the BJP with him all have BJP and RSS backgrounds. It is difficult for many of us to adjust to Congress ideology and so we have returned to the BJP,” said Agarwal who was associated with the BJP since the past 25 years. He has been an office bearer in the ABVP, Yuva Morch and BJP.

On joining BVP, Agarwal said workers left the BJP as there were grievances with leaders and some issues but they did not have any ideological differences with the BJP. “We left because some felt sidelines, some were unhappy with the leadership. We felt at the time that Tiwari ji was raising important issues.”

Asked if he felt the issues had been resolved, Agarwal said, “The issues died out during the assembly elections as people did not support us.”

Agarwal said Tiwari’s decision had been sudden and he had not consulted any party workers about it.

Agarwal said he felt the issue of leadership in the country was important in the Lok Sabha elections. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been an influencing factor and we need a strong nationalist leader like him. We will work to strengthen the BJP and Modi.”

Agarwal said other BVP workers in the 33 district units are waiting and watching the situation.

“Tiwari ji hasn’t talked to the workers yet after he joined Congress. I told workers who called me to talk to Tiwari ji about the future course of action and then decide if they want to rejoin the BJP or join the Congress,” he said.

Tiwari a strong critic of former CM Vasundhara Raje had left the BJP in 2018 and launched the Bharat Vahini Party. He contested the assembly elections from Sanganer but lost and forfeited his security. Most of his party candidates lost the polls and forfeited their security.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 15:36 IST