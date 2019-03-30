Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Arvind Kejriwal to make three trips to Punjab for AAP poll campaign

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will make three trips to Punjab in the coming one-and-a-half months to give a boost to his party’s campaign in the state.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held by Kejriwal with top leaders, including seven Lok Sabha candidates, in Delhi to discuss the campaign issues and election strategy in the state. Punjab AAP president Bhagwant Mann, leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai were present in the meeting.

Cheema said the AAP national convener would visit twice next month and in the third week of May after polling in Delhi to hold a road-show and rallies in different regions of the state. “Kejriwal has indicated his availability and a detailed programme will be finalised shortly,” he added.

He said the party would showcase the achievements of the Kejriwal government in Delhi as its governance model, besides raising the BJP’s divisive politics and failure of the Congress to fulfil its poll promises.

‘NO TRUCK WITH CONGRESS’

Kejriwal also told the state leaders that there would be no alliance with the Congress and the AAP would go it alone in Punjab. Though the state leaders had repeatedly denied any possibility of a tie-up with the Congress, there were speculations time to time due to the AAP’s talks for alliance in Delhi.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 13:31 IST