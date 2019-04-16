Lok Sabha elections 2019: Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed campaigning for Trinamool told to leave India, blacklisted too

The Union home ministry on Tuesday cancelled the visa of Ferdous Ahmed, a Bangladeshi actor who triggered a controversy after being seen in a Trinamool Congress rally, and asked him to leave India for violating visa norms. The 45-year-old actor was also blacklisted, which means he will be unable to get a visa for India in the future.

The People’s Representative Act 1951, which governs how elections are conducted in India, does not expressly deal with foreign nationals campaigning for a party but visa rules forbid any foreign entity from participating in political activities in India.

“After receiving a report from the Bureau of Immigration regarding visa violations committed by a Bangladesh national Ferdous Ahmed, the Ministry of Home Affairs has cancelled his visa and issued him a leave India notice,” said a senior MHA official, adding that the Bureau of Immigration was asked to ensure he leaves India at the earliest.

The action came after the MHA asked the Foreigners Regional Registration Office to inquire whether Ahmed violated visa rules. Ahmed was in India on a business visa and stoked controversy on Sunday when he was seen campaigning for the Trinamool’s candidate from Raiganj, Kanaia Lal Agarwal. The BJP complained to the Election Commission (EC), alleging a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. TMC leaders, however, remained silent, with two ministers saying they had no comments.

Meanwhile, another Bangladeshi actor, Gazi Abdun Noor, was seen taking part in a road show led by TMC leader Madan Mitra in the Kamarhati area.

