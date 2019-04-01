Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Barne’s Maval campaign finds no support from BJP’s Jagtap

Shiv Sena candidate Shrirang Barne has launched his campaign and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and party’s city unit chief Laxman Jagtap, has been missing in action and is conspicuous by his absence.

In a bid to convince Jagtap to participate and support Barne, senior Shiv Sena leader, Sanjay Raut held a meeting with Jagtap on Saturday in Wakad. While the meeting lasted for 25 minutes, Jagtap left early and has refused to participate in the campaign for Barne.

Jagtap and Barne, who are locked in a fight against Parth Pawar, are bete noire. “I did talk to Raut and informed him about mistakes that Barne made in the past. If Barne accepts his mistakes, I am ready to join the campaign,” said Jagtap.

“I met various leaders including Laxman Jagtap on Saturday. I am confident that the BJP leaders along with Jagtap will soon participate in the poll campaign of our candidate Shrirang Barne,” said Raut after his meeting with the BJP leader.

Talking about the meeting Barne said, “Sanjay Raut who has been given the responsibility of western Maharashtra was in Pune on Saturday, to review and plan for the campaign, and he had a meeting with Jagtap. I met Jagtap on March 28 at his residence in Pimple Gurav and requested him to join the campaign.”

Jagtap was trying to get a seat for the Maval constituency, but failed. He also tried to field his brother Shankar Jagtap who is from the Shiv Sena. However, after the Shiv Sena renominated Shrirang Barne from Maval constituency, supporters of the BJP MLA Laxman Jagtap openly conveyed their displeasure and opposition to Barne’s candidature.

On March 28, Neelam Gorhe, Shiv Sena spokesperson met Jagtap at his residence to discuss the participation of the BJP volunteers and corporators from Pimpri-Chinchwad in Barne’s poll campaign. However, there was no positive response from Jagtap.

