Bihar Congress sets up jumbo panels, Gohil point man for Grand Alliance deal

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has named Bihar party in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil as chairman of the coordination committee to negotiate seats with the Grand Alliance (GA) constituents in the state.

Besides the coordination committee, the AICC has approved constitution of various other committees, which were required to make the party ready for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

AICC secretary KC Venugopal has released the committees on the approval of party president Rahul Gandhi.

The 23-member coordination committee is comprised of Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha, Congress legislature party leader Sadanand Singh, Rajya Sabha member and chairman of the election campaign committee Akhilesh Prasad Singh and former Katihar MP Tariq Anwar.

The 27-member election committee of the BPCC will be headed by its president Jha and other senior leaders like former speaker Meira Kumar, former governor Nikhil Kumar, former minister Shakeel Ahmad, MP Ranjeet Ranjan, MLC Prem Chandra Mishra, Darbhanga MP Kirti Azad and former BPCC chief Anil Sharma.

All AICC secretaries from Bihar, working presidents of BPCC and heads of the frontal organisations have also been included as invitees to the panel.

The manifesto committee of the BPCC will be headed by Anand Madhab, while Shavant Gutam, Jaeya Mishr, Rupam Yadav, Ranjeet Kumar Mishra and Chaitanya Palit will officiate at its members.

The 72-member campaign committee consists of senior leaders including the BPCC president and all sitting MPs, MLCs, MLAs and a few former MPs, MLCs and MLAs.

The 59-member election preparedness committee comprises Brajesh Kumar Munna, Kishore Kumar Jha, Jamal Ahmad Bhallu, Shashikant Tiwari, Ashok Gagan and Arvind Lal Razak.

The media coordination committee will be headed by HK Verma, while former MLA Harkhu Jha, Prabhat Singh, Umakant Singh, Sarwat Jahan Fatima, Anita Yadav and Sanjeev Singh.

Publicity committee, disciplinary committee and assets committee have also been announced.

A section of the party leaders, however, expressed their disappointment over the constitution of various committees, saying that the issue would be taken to the party high command soon.

