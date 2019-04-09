Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP sets up ‘war room’ in Rohtak to oversee prep for polling on May 12

With the general elections around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) on Monday inaugurated its election command centre in Rohtak to manage its campaign for the 10 Lok Sabha seats that will go to the polls on May 12. Also called the ‘war room’, this central office has a seating capacity for 60 senior party functionaries, who will over oversee, among other things, the party’s social media campaign, publicity and distribution of election materials to different constituencies.

The office was inaugurated by state party president Subash Barala, who said all poll preparations would be directed from this facility, which has arrangements for video-conferencing, tele-calling, producing content for social media, among other things. “This office will help in coordinating work and sharing various responsibilities,” said Barala.

Arrangement for transport of men and material in the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies, management of vehicles, planning travel and arranging it are also the responsibility of this office. The distribution of publicity materials would also be done from the office. The war room also has a call centre, which will be used for preparing for rallies. “Today there was a rally in Narnaul and the call centre made calls to all party workers and functionaries in the area about the event,” said Arun Yadav, state-in-charge, BJP IT cell. A social media team to prepare social media posts and manage social media profiles of BJP candidates will also be working in this office.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 05:06 IST