Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP to organise ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar’ campaign in Rajasthan from March 30

The Bharatiya Janata Party will organise a two-day ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ campaign across Rajasthan beginning March 30 in a bid to reinforce Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong image and highlight development works by the Modi government.

BJP spokesperson Amit Goyal said the objective of the programme is to convey Modi’s message that each person who is working in the interest of the country is a chowkidar.

“A person might raise his or her voice against poverty, illiteracy, crime, lack of safety for women or lack of cleanliness. Each such person who is working for the betterment of our society is a chowkidar,” he said.

Modi launched the ‘Main bhi Chowkidar’ campaign last week and asked people to pledge support to the campaign and join him in his fight against social evils.

Modi and several ministers, BJP leaders and office bearers have added prefix ‘Chowkidar’ before their names on their Twitter handles. BJP also released a caller tune for the campaign.

The opposition Congress had responded with a ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ slogan coined by the party president, Rahul Gandhi, who accused Modi of corruption in the Rafale deal and of working for the interest of a select few businessmen while ignoring the plight of the public.

BJP’S campaign incharge in Rajasthan, Viram Dev Singh said as part of the programme, different morchas of the BJP will interact with the public through different media such as forming human chains, bike rallies, candle marches, creating rangolis.

The party workers from different cells such as the Yuva Morcha, Mahila Morcha, SC Morcha, ST Morcha and OBC Morcha will interact with the public and ask them to pledge to be chowkidars against issues such as corruption, illiteracy, filthiness, poverty, crimes against women and terrorism, said Singh.

On March 31, Modi will interact with people from across the country, including Rajasthan, who have supported the Main bhi Chowkidar campaign, said Singh.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 10:00 IST