Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP will get neither Ali’s vote nor Bajrang Bali’s, says Mayawati

Launching a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday said it was time for him to pack his bags.

“The people have very well understood in the past five years that whatever he promised was a bunch of lie. He only showed lovely dreams to the people and this time NaMo is going and Jai Bhim is coming,” Maya, who was addressing a joint rally of SP-BSP-RLP alliance in Badaun, said.

Mayawati also thanked chief minister Adityanath Yogi for ‘discovering’ the cast of Lord Hanuman.

“It is an honour for us that Yogiji gave us this important information (that Hanumanji is a Dalit). Ab Ali bhi humare hain aur Bajrang Bali bhi (now we have both Ali and Bajrang Bali on our side.) People of Bajrang Bali’s caste (Dalit) had already shunned BJP and Congress and their (Muslims and Dalits) coming together will bring good results for the alliance,” she said.

Recently Yogi stirred a controversy with his statement “Agar Congress, SP, BSP ko Ali par vishwas hai toh hume Bajrang Bali par vishwas hai (If Congress, SP, BSP have faith in Ali, we have faith in Bajrang Bali).

Maya also appealed to Muslims not to fall in the traps of BJP and Congress. “Ever since Independence, nothing much has changed for Muslims in the country. Successive governments (at the centre) did nothing for their welfare and upliftment and even did not implement the recommendations of the Sachar Committee. So, it is my appeal to you not to fall in their traps and vote for the alliance,” she said.

Mayawati accused the BJP for doing caste-based politics. “Modi made ‘Achhe Din’ promises to the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, Muslims, farmers and others but not even one fourth of his promises were fulfilled. Now he has come up with a new `jumla’ of ‘chawkidar’,” she said.

As the people showed the exit door to Congress because of its poor polices, BJP is also going to lose this elections because of its ‘jumlebaazi’ and false promises, she said.

“This time, the coalition is going to give a new PM to the country. You should vote for the coalition to get rid of dictatorship in the interest of the country”, she said.

Hitting out at the government’s recent decision of 10 per cent reservation to the poor of the general category, Maya said this is not going to help anyone. “Besides, a conspiracy is also been hatched to end reservation of SC and ST people,” she alleged.

Speaking at the rally, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said the poor, the farmers and the youths were not going to forgive Modi for his false promises. “No one is happy with this government -- the poor, farmers, youths, everyone is feeling cheated. It is time to snatch away the ‘chowki’ (post) of the ‘chawkidar’ and teach him a lesson,” Yadav said.

“Last time Modi came as a ‘chai wallah’ and this time he has come as ‘chawkidar’. However, he does not know that the people have recognized him and his ‘jumlas’, and will be voting the alliance to power,” Yadav added.

The leaders were in Badaun to campaign for alliance candidate from Aonla (Ruchiveera), Badaun (sitting MP Dharmendra Kashyap) and Etah (Devendra Yadav).

First Published: Apr 14, 2019 09:05 IST