Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Congress looks to spoil BJP’s chances in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal is one of the 29 Lok Sabha constituencies of Madhya Pradesh.

Bhopal is one of the three constituencies where the Congress is aiming to put up a strong fight for the BJP. In keeping with that thought in mind, the Congress has fielded veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh as its candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Since 1989, the BJP has won the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat consistently. Currently, BJP’s Alok Sanjar is the sitting MP from the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Sanjar had defeated his closest rival Congress’s PC Sharma, by a margin of 370,696 votes.

The Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency is seen as an easy seat for the BJP with the party winning it in every election since 1989. The last time a Congress MP was elected from here was KN Pradhan in 1984, when the Congress won all 40 seats in the state, before Chhattisgarh was separated from Madhya Pradesh.

The general elections will be held across India in seven phases beginning April 11 and the counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here’s all you need to know about the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency:

State: Madhya Pradesh

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Bhopal

Date of polling: May 12

Sitting MP, Party: Alok Sanjar, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 370,696

Runner up name, party: PC Sharma, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 1,130,281

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,977

Number of women voters: 490,499

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 14:05 IST