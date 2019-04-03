Lok Sabha elections 2019| Congress manifesto a bundle of lies: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed the Congress poll manifesto as a ‘bundle of lies’.

“It is a bundle of lies and the party has expressed its failure over 55 years in its 55-page manifesto,” Yogi said at the ‘Yuva Sankalp’ rally— a gathering of youths at Nepal Lodge on second day of his two day visit to Gorakhpur on Tuesday morning.

He also alleged that the Congress could not eliminate poverty from the country during over five decades of its rule in the country.

He, however, said the ‘richness of a family’ had increased manifold for sure.

He said first it was Pt Nehru who gave the slogan to eliminate poverty. Later Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi, both former PMs, also gave the same slogan and now the fourth generation of the Congress was repeating it.

Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi for the minimum income guarantee scheme ‘NYAY’, he said it was nothing but a ‘copy’ (an oblique reference to the BJP’s Kisan NIdhi Yojna under which farmers will be given annual financial help of Rs 6000).

Moreover while asking the youth to support the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Yogi asked them to remain wary of the SP-BSP-RLD, terming it Mahamilavati (highly adulterated).

“Opposition is making negative statements on Pulwama and airstrikes and Pakistan is drawing advantage from such remarks by presenting them at the international level in its favour,” Yogi said.

Later addressing voters’ convention in Varanasi, the chief minister said the Congress defamed the entire Hindu community by coining the term ‘Hindu terror’.

“Hindu Samaj is the world’s most tolerant community. It is known for its tolerance and generosity across the world. But it is the Congress which declared Hindu Samaj a terrorist and defamed it across the world for its vested political interests,” Yogi said.

He appealed to the youth to give a befitting reply to such people who coined the term for what he called political gains.

“Mudra scheme alone gave employment to 15 crore youths,” Yogi said, adding that the Congress president was trying to mislead people.

“Strong determination and will power is required to teach a lesson to enemies,” he said. He said PM Narendra Modi had adopted a policy of ‘zero tolerance’ towards terrorism.

“Earlier, naxal activities were spread in 270 districts which has been reduced in the Modi government,” the chief minister said.

Yogi also claimed that stone- pelting incidents in Jammu and Kashmir had come to an end. He said the Modi government had brought a positive change in the North Eastern states.

Without naming anyone, he said it was due to the Centre’s Namami Gange scheme that the Ganga had become clean and a Congress general secretary was doing ‘achman’ (sipping water as a ritual during puja) in Ganga.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 01:45 IST