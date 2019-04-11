Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Could have done more for drinking water, says Jodhpur MP Shekhawat

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the sitting Member of Parliament from the Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency, has been again fielded by the BJP from this seat in the 2019 general elections. Starting his political career as a student, Shekhawat won the Lok Sabha election in 2014 with the highest margin of over four lakh votes in Rajasthan. In an interview with HT, he expressed confidence that the BJP will again win in this seat. Excerpts:

How was your experience in Parliament?

I consider myself lucky that I got many opportunities to speak on the bill about economic reforms introduced in the parliament. Definitely, I tried to play my role as an MP and later as a minister of state in a better way.

What were the high points of your five-year term?

In Jodhpur, there was unprecedented development in the railway infrastructure. Many new rail services have been started. Bhagat ki Kothi railway station was developed and a new entry gate was also started there. Loop line project was approved in Pokhran. The construction of national highway for connecting Jodhpur with Jaisalmer, Barmer, Nagaur and Bar and approval of Ring Road project for Jodhpur city is a big achievement. An MoU was signed with the IAF for the extension of the (Jodhpur) airport, after which we have received 37 acres of land from the IAF. Soon, the construction of the new terminal will start, but still there is a lot of work needed for air connectivity. 67 acres of land has been allocated for the extension of AIIMS, where new super-specialty services will be started.

One thing you wished to do as an MP, but couldn’t? Why?

The rural areas of Jodhpur still have drinking water crisis. I wish that the third phase of the Lift Canal Project should be started, so that a new reservoir and a better drinking water supply network could be established. I will continue to do this for the future.

The party has expressed confidence in you again. Why should the people re-elect you?

As an MP and (union) minister of state, I have worked towards improving the quality of living of the people. I have been in the middle of the public and as a public representative people have assessed my work. So, hope that the people will trust me.

In the assembly elections, the BJP’s representation in your Lok Sabha constituency has declined. Is this election more challenging?

Look, every election is challenging, but let me make it clear that the real power of BJP is its dedicated worker. BJP is a cadre-based party. The public once again wants to see Narendra Modi as PM. The lotus will bloom again from Jodhpur.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 16:41 IST