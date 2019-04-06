Lok Sabha elections 2019: Dimple Yadav files nomination for Kannauj Lok Sabha seat

Dimple Yadav, wife of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Saturday held a grand road show before filing her nomination from the Kannauj parliamentary seat.

During the road show, she was seen with her husband and children on a chariot. MPs Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra Yadav along with several party workers, wearing red-blue caps, cheered her on.

The procession was taken out with huge pomp and show. Hundreds of motorcycles and cars accompanied the chariot.

People were heard shouting “(Bahujan Samaj Party chief) Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav will together upturn the fate of Uttar Pradesh.”

Rajendra Maurya, Vice President of the party’s backward cell, said: “This time there is a coalition wave. We will win 75 (of the 80) seats in the state.”

BSP district General Secretary Subhash Dauhre said the SP and the BSP are working hard to win in the general elections.

