Lok Sabha elections 2019: Election Commission bans uncertified political ads on poll date and day before

The Election Commission on Saturday barred parties, candidates and others from publishing political advertisements on polling day and a day prior to it in each of the seven phases of Lok Sabha polls unless their contents are pre-certified by screening committees.

The EC had taken a similar decision for the first time in 2015 Bihar polls.

The poll panel said instances of advertisements of offending and misleading nature published in print media have been brought to its notice in the past.

“Such advertisements in the last stage of the election vitiate the entire process. The affected candidates will not have any opportunity of providing clarification in such a scenario,” it said.

The EC order said to ensure that no untoward incident takes place, it is using its constitutional powers to direct that “no political party or candidate or any other organization or person” will publish any advertisement in the print media on the day and one day prior to poll day unless the contents are pre-certified by screening committees.

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 23:51 IST