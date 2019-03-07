Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is all you need to know about Assam

The Lok Sabha elections 2019 come not long after the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 lapsed on February after the government failed to table it in the Rajya Sabha.

The Bill had triggered widespread protests across the entire northeast including Assam and promoted the BJP’s alliance partner in the state government, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) to walk out. With the BJP insisting that it will revive the Bill, the party runs the risk of facing a possible backlash from voters.

The Citizenship Bill had advocated easier process of granting citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan which locals fear would swamp the region with foreigners and dilute their culture. The National Register of Citizens or NRC is another touchy issue after 40 lakh people were left out of the list last July.

Out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, the BJP won seven seats in 2014, its highest ever tally in the state. The Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) won three seats each and an independent candidate won one. The AGP had drawn a blank.

Here’s all you need to know before Lok Sabha elections in Assam:

Ruling party/coalition in the state: BJP-Bodo People’s Front

Number of Lok Sabha seats in the state: 14

Party wise break-up of the Lok Sabha seats: BJP: 7, AIUDF: 3, CONG: 3, IND: 1

Number of voters in the state: 20,722,150 (As on Oct, 2017)

Voter turnout in 2014 : 80.13%

Number of assembly seats: 126

Partywise break-up of assembly seats: BJP:61, CONG: 25, AGP: 14, AIUDF: 13, BPF: 12, IND: 1

Key leaders across parties: BJP: Bijoya Charaborty, Rajen Gohain, Sarbananda Sonowal, Himanta Biswa Sarma, CONG: Tarun Gogoi, Gaurav Gogoi, Ripun Bora, Sushmita Dev, AIUDF: Badruddin Ajmal

Key issues: 1. Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2. National Register of Citizens, 3. ST status to six new communities.

First Published: Mar 07, 2019 13:23 IST