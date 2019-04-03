Lok Sabha Elections 2019 |‘I must be re-elected to give another term to Modi as PM: Kota MP Om Birla

In an interview to HT, Kota MP and BJP candidate from the Kota-Baran Lok Sabha constituency, Om Biral said that there will be an even bigger wave of Modi in 2019 polls. Excerpts from the interview:

What are the High points of your five year term?

(I..) Reconstructed collapsed cable stayed bridge over Chambal River to provide bypass facility to Kota city which lead to decline in road mishaps in the city, started passport service centre in Kota which was long time demand, established Government superspeciality hospital in Kota, rehabilitated Tigers at the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve of Kota for ecotourism development, increased irrigation facilities in unirrigated area in Kota parliamentary constituency, facilitating hailstorm damage crop compensation to the farmers, government purchase of garlic under MIS scheme, provide fluoride less drinking water and excluded large part of Bundi town from forest land to facilitate its development.

One thing you wished to do as MP but could not, why?

I made efforts for restart of the flights from Kota airport which was closed for regular flights since 1995 onwards. Flights started off in 2017 but could not continue for long so want to resume flights again from Kota airport and also develop new airport in Kota.

The private airline company which had started flights from Kota airport in 2017 on my initiation could not continue due to lack of smaller aircrafts with it but now other airline company has floated tenders under Udaan scheme so flights would resume from Kota airport later this year.

Why should people re-elect you?

People should re-elect me for giving another term to Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India. Credibility of Modi is high and country is in safe hands so Modi should get another chance.

How was your experience in Parliament?

I got the opportunity to learn a lot from the knowledge and intellect of the Member of Parliaments from across the country who shared information about the common men problems and their solutions. Also it was a pleasure to see Prime Minister and his Ministers sharing their vision in the Parliament for public welfare.

What you have to say on your performance as MP and your dependence on Modi charisma for victory in another term?

There is no doubt that there is Modi charisma but I have also worked hard to fulfil the dreams of Prime Minister who wants to see country progressing. Not only I have raised large number of questions and participated in several debates during my tenure but also launched several development projects in Kota and pursued development of my constituency.

