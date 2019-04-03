Lok Sabha elections 2019: In Bengal, PM Modi calls Mamata Banerjee ‘speed breaker Didi’, urges people to remove her

Alleging that Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee created obstacles impeding the speedy development that he delivered in other states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday described the Trinamool Congress chief as “speed breaker Didi” and urged the people to remove the hindrance from the way.

“I have not been able to deliver development in Bengal at the pace that I have achieved in other states. This state has a speed breaker which is known as Didi,” remarked Modi.

Assembly elections will be held in Bengal in 2021 and BJP leaders have been saying in public rallies that the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will mark the beginning of the end for Trinamool Congress rule.

PM Modi alleged that she (Didi) does not care about the poor. “If poverty is removed, her politics will end. The same is true for the CPI(M),” remarked the Prime Minister.

The BJP leader also stung Trinamool Congress leaders on the ponzi scams, alleging that they ran away with the money deposited in the schemes.

In a veiled threat apparently meant for state officials, Modi said, “Those who are on the payroll of the TMC and are often found spreading terror, will soon be taken to task.”

This rally in Siliguri was Modi’s fourth public rally in West Bengal this year and the first after the election dates were announced on March 10.

Prime Minister Modi lashed out at the Bengal chief minister for pulling out of the Ayushman Bharat insurance project. He also accused “speed breaker Didi” for not implementing PM Kisan Samman Yojana in the state as well as the Real Estate Regulations Act that his government brought to protect the middle class investing their hard-earned money in apartments.

Modi also assured the Gorkha people that they will not be harmed if a citizenship screening exercise is conducted in the state.

“The crowd here indicates that the boat of the Trinamool Congress has capsized,” he said.

From Siliguri, Modi will travel to Kolkata, where he will address a rally in the city’s Brigade Parade Ground.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 14:24 IST