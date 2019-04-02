Lok Sabha elections 2019: Kiren Rijiju, six others to fight it out in Arunachal West constituency

Arunachal West, one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh, is spread across the districts of Tawang, West Kameng, East Kameng, Papum Pare, Lower Subansiri, Kurung Kumey, Upper Subansiri and West Siang..

There are 33 assembly segments in the Arunachal West constituency.

Union minister of state for home Kiren Rijiju won the seat for the BJP in 2014 defeating Takam Sanjoy of the Congress by 41,738 votes. While the BJP has re-nominated Rijiju, the Congress has named former chief minister Nabam Tuki as its candidate.

There are five other candidates in the fray. The constituency will vote on April 11.

Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency in numbers:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Arunachal West

Reservation nature of constituency: General

Sitting MP, Party: Kiren Rijiju, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 41,738 votes

Runner up name, party: Takam Sanjoy, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 446,515

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,259

Number of women voters: 227,181

First Published: Apr 02, 2019 22:04 IST