Lok Sabha elections 2019 Live updates:Congress president Rahul Gandhi calls BJP election manifesto short sighted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address four rallies, one each in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and two in Karnataka on last day of campaigning for Lok Sabha elections 2019. The Bhartiya Janata Party president. Amit Shah, is also expected to address one poll rally each in Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also expected to address three poll rallies, one each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha.

Follow live updates here :

08: 54 am IST Congress president Rahul Gandhi calls BJP election manifesto short sighted Congress president slams BJP election manifesto which was released yesterday. Rahul Gandhi claimed that BJP’s manifesto is short sighted. The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful.



The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short sighted and arrogant. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 9, 2019





08: 40 am IST BJP president Amit Shah to address three poll rallies today BJP president Amit Shah to address three poll rallies, one each in Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra. Schedule of BJP National President Shri @AmitShah's public programs tomorrow. Watch at https://t.co/vpP0MI6iTu and https://t.co/E31Aljkes3. pic.twitter.com/PdfpcgqcNy — BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2019



