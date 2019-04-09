Today in New Delhi, India
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019

Lok Sabha elections 2019 Live updates:Congress president Rahul Gandhi calls BJP election manifesto short sighted

Lok Sabha elections 2019 live updates: Congress President slams BJP election manifesto after it was released yesterday. Gandhi referred the manifesto as short sighted.

By HT Correspondent | Apr 09, 2019 08:59 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address four rallies, one each in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and two in Karnataka on last day of campaigning for Lok Sabha elections 2019. The Bhartiya Janata Party president. Amit Shah, is also expected to address one poll rally each in Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also expected to address three poll rallies, one each in Assam, Bihar and Odisha.

Follow live updates here :

08: 54 am IST

Congress president Rahul Gandhi calls BJP election manifesto short sighted

Congress president slams BJP election manifesto which was released yesterday. Rahul Gandhi claimed that BJP’s manifesto is short sighted.

 

08: 40 am IST

BJP president Amit Shah to address three poll rallies today

BJP president Amit Shah to address three poll rallies, one each in Odisha, Telangana and Maharashtra.

 

08:37 am IST

PM Modi to address poll rallies in three states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address poll rallies in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu today.

 

