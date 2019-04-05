Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Maharajganj constituency in Bihar
Sigriwal defeated Prabhunath Singh of the RJD by more than 38,000 votes. Singh had earlier represented the constituency thrice between 1998 and 2004.lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 05, 2019 16:00 IST
Hindustan Times
The MaharajganjLok Sabha constituency in Bihar is represented by Janardan Singh Sigriwal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Sigriwal defeated Prabhunath Singh of the RJD by more than 38,000 votes. Singh had earlier represented the constituency thrice between 1998 and 2004.
The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.
The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Here is all you need to know about Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Maharajganj
State: Bihar
Lok Sabha constituency: Maharajganj
Date of polling: May 12
Sitting MP, Party: Janardan Singh Sigriwal, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 38,415
Runner up name, party: Prabhunath Singh, RJD
Number of voters in 2014: 8,46,654
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 51.48%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,546
Number of women voters: 426,290
First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:00 IST