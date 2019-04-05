Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Maharajganj constituency in Bihar

The MaharajganjLok Sabha constituency in Bihar is represented by Janardan Singh Sigriwal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sigriwal defeated Prabhunath Singh of the RJD by more than 38,000 votes. Singh had earlier represented the constituency thrice between 1998 and 2004.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is all you need to know about Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Maharajganj

State: Bihar

Lok Sabha constituency: Maharajganj

Date of polling: May 12

Sitting MP, Party: Janardan Singh Sigriwal, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 38,415

Runner up name, party: Prabhunath Singh, RJD

Number of voters in 2014: 8,46,654

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 51.48%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,546

Number of women voters: 426,290

​

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:00 IST