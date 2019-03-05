Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Mumbai Congress plans to promote Rahul Gandhi’s promise to slum dwellers

Convinced that Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s promise of bigger houses for those living on rent in slums and chawls in Mumbai may improve the party’s prospects in the Lok Sabha elections, city leaders plan to promote it among voters through 10 lakh handbills and hoardings.

In his speech at a rally at MMRDA grounds on March 1, Gandhi had said his party would increase the size of rehabilitated homes to 500sqft from the existing 269sqft, an idea suggested by city leaders.

“In 1995, there were 8 lakh hutments in the city, which went upto 15 lakh over the past two decades. Assuming that 5 lakh huts have gone for redevelopment, there are at least 10 lakh families that still live in the slums. We can tap at least 50% of these voters, predominantly north Indians, who had moved away from us the last time,” said a party leader from Mumbai.

Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said, “We will put up posters, banners and distribute 10 lakh handbills among slum dwellers. If we can push it to 269 sqft from 160sqft, it is possible to take it up to 500sqft too. The announcement has been received well.”

Experts, however, have called it a political gimmick. “It is a carrot dangled by the Congress without considering its viability. Even if they increase the FSI, can the city’s infrastructure handle the additional burden,” asked Vinod Sampat, a housing society law expert.

First Published: Mar 05, 2019 15:03 IST