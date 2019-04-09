Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mumbai doctor banks on goodwill, promises healthcare fillip

Dr Anil Kumar, a cardiologist, is all set to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Mumbai South constituency, with the promise of prioritising healthcare, education opportunities, and hygienic and dignified living conditions for constituents.

Dr Kumar, 68, whose career spans more than four decades, will contest on a Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) ticket. VBA is a coalition of Prakash Ambedkar’s Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party (AIMIM). About contesting on a VBA ticket, he said, “I represent no particular community and have no vested interests in contesting elections. I am promising clean and non-corrupt representation. Just like a doctor who does not look at the background of his patient.”

Dr Kumar has served at JJ Hospital as well as Bombay Hospital, both of which fall under the constituency. He will continue to see patients at Bombay Hospital. “I can’t turn away any patient who comes to me for treatment. But right now, I have decided to prioritise emergency cases, to make time for my campaign.”

About competing against two strong candidates — Shiv Sena-BJP candidate and sitting MP Arvind Sawant and two-time MP and former union minister Milind Deora — Dr Kumar said, “I am also a heavyweight candidate. I have reached almost every alternate household, and have selflessly served patients. I am loved and my patients remember me.” He filed his nomination on Monday. But due to errors in his nomination form, he was asked to resubmit it on Tuesday.

