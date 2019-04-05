Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Muzaffarpur constituency in Bihar

Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar has been represented several times by former defence minister George Fernandes.

Fernandes won five times from this seat, twice on Janata Party ticket, twice on Janata Dal ticket and one on JD(U) ticket.

In 2014, Ajay Nishad of the BJP defeated Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress by more than 2 lakh votes.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23

Here is all you need to know about Muzaffarpur Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Muzaffarpur

State: Bihar

Date of voting: May 6

Sitting MP, Party: Ajay Nishad, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 2,22,422

Runner up name, party: Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 9,48,887

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 61.16%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,476

Number of women voters: 421,295

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 15:43 IST