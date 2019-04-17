Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My last election, says Sushilkumar Shinde

Sushilkumar Shinde , former union home minister and Congress nominee from Solapur, on Tuesday declared that this will be the last time when he will be contesting the polls.

While announcing the decision, Shinde said, “I am thankful to the people of Solapur who stood by me. I am making public my decision to not contest polls in future, be it Lok Sabha or assembly elections. The 2019 Lok Sabha contest will be my last election.”

Shinde’s emotional appeal came just two days before the elections are scheduled to be held in Solapur on April 18.

Earlier in 2014, too, Shinde had indicated that he will not contest polls though he announced his candidature a few months before the 2019 polls.

Shinde had lost the elections in 2014 against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Sharad Bansode.

In the current contest, Shinde is locked in a triangular fight against Jai Siddheshwar Shivacharya Swami of the BJP and Prakash Ambedkar of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari took a dig at Shinde saying he is “too old” to contest an election.

