Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Nyay is surgical strike on poverty, says Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot said at a media briefing on Thursday the party manifesto for the general elections is a revolutionary document and the proposed Nyay scheme will prove to be a game changer.

“Congress manifesto is a revolutionary document and whoever reads it will understand that it is holistic and visionary. The biggest announcement made that will prove to be game changer is Nyuntam Aay Yojana (NYAY). Nyay is a surgical strike on poverty,” Pilot said.

Addressing media person sat the party office in Jaipur, he said during the tenure of Manmohan Singh as prime minister, Congress had brought 14 crore people above poverty line.

“Indira Gandhi had brought Green Revolution, now we will bring employment revolution. The Congress will bring a separate agriculture budget in parliament. We have committed 6% of GDP in education – it is not expenditure but investment for the country,” he said.

He said the Congress manifesto focuses on issues BJP is trying to hide – employment, farmers, inflation, women, Dalits and other sections where the ruling government did not pay attention. “In order to avoid discussions on issues they are putting emotional issues in front and even the Pmis trying to change the narrative of the election but just by being in media the election issues related to people livelihood… I have said many times that washing feet of the public, poor and Dalits will not get votes, they need food in stomach. Giving catch phrases, propaganda, advertisements and speeches will not get votes,” he said.

“I have seen BJP leaders’ only talks of caste, religion temple, mosque, India and Pakistan. Indian army and everyone in uniform is symbol of respect, whoever looks at the country will get the reply they deserve – it doesn’t matter who is in the government. The entire nation is united for the security of the country,” he said.

“If you seek answers from the government over jobs, inflations, Dalit and women, you will be called anti-national. This is a new trend started by BJP, if you are anti-BJP you are anti-nationalist,” he said.

Reacting to the Congress manifesto, BJP spokesperson Mukesh Pareek said promises in the manifesto will not get fulfilled ever. “They gave slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ (remove poverty) which was just an illusion. PM Modi in last five years has worked for the villages, poor and farmers’ benefit with schemes such as Ayushman Bharat to provide free medical treatment .Congress is making false promises. People are in support of Modi, ” Pareek said.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:20 IST