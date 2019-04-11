Lok Sabha elections 2019: Odisha gears up for first phase of Lok Sabha, assembly polls

Odisha will witness simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Four Lok Sabha seats and 28 assembly seats in the state will go to polls on Thursday.

In order to foil any attempt at disrupting the electoral process in the Maoist affected areas of Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput Lok Sabha seats and in 28 assmebly segments, elaborate security arrangements have been made.

Around 47,800 polling officials have been deployed to conduct the first phase of the elections in the state. Women staff have been deployed at 30 booths in the state.

In the first phase of the elections in the state, as many as 217 candidates are in the fray. Among these 26 candidates are trying their luck for the Lok Sabha elections while another 191 are trying their luck in 28 assembly seats.

Lok Sabha and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. Counting of votes will be held on May 23. There are 21 Lok Sabha and 147 assembly seats in the state.

First Published: Apr 11, 2019 05:55 IST