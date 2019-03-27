Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Odisha government’s dole plan for farmers halted by EC under BJP pressure, alleges BJD

The election commission on Tuesday said it has prevented the payout to farmers in Odisha under the state government’s Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (Kalia) scheme because certain provisions of it are not allowed during the implementation of the model code of conduct.

While the ruling BJD alleged that the direct benefit scheme has been put on hold by the poll panel “under pressure from the BJP” that rules at the Centre, a senior EC official said the scheme was not routed through the proper channel.

“The scheme had to be routed through a special screening committee headed by the state chief secretary; but that was not followed. Also, the chief electoral officer said there was no clarity in the proposal and it could not be allowed when MCC was in place,” a senior official said.

The commission also announced that it had seized unaccounted cash, illicit liquor, drugs, gold and freebies worth Rs 540 crore ahead of the first phase on April 11.

Tamil Nadu is on top of the list with total seizures worth over Rs107 crore rupees, followed by Uttar Pradesh with around Rs 104 crore and Andhra Pradesh with over Rs103 crore. The panel on Tuesday separately ordered the transfers of the Andhra Pradesh director general (intelligence) and two district superintendents of police, following complaints against them.

The commission appointed four special observers, two retired IRS and two IPS officer, to spearhead its efforts to check the abuse of black money and illegal inducements to voters and monitor deployment of security forces in select sensitive states during the Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court Tuesday rapped the Election Commission for failing to come up with any orders regulating political advertisements on social media 48 hours before polling day.

A bench of Chief Justice Naresh Patil and Justice N M Jamdar asked the ECI why it was hesitant to pass regulatory or prohibitory orders on such ads..

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 09:36 IST