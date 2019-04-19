Lok Sabha elections 2019: Priyanka Gandhi to visit Amethi, hold road show in Kanpur today

Congress general secretary for east UP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be on a brief visit to her brother party president Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha seat on Friday. She will also hold a road show and address a public meeting in Kanpur the same day.

“Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will reach Amethi on Friday at about 10 am. She will meet a number of delegations of local people and review the party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha elections,” said a party leader.

Later in the afternoon, she will leave for Kanpur where she is scheduled to hold a roadshow. After reaching Chakeri airport in Kanpur around 3 pm, Priyanka will leave for Ghantaghar where she will begin her roadshow.

The road show will pass through Ramadevi, COD Flyover, Tatmil crossing, Ghantaghar, Naayaganj, Sarafa and Birhana Road.

Priyanka will address a corner meeting at Phoolbagh crossing and end her road show at Bada Chauraha from where she will leave for Lucknow by road.

Priyanka is expected to be back in Amethi on April 23. On April 20 and 21, she is likely to visit Kerala’s Wayanad, the second Lok Sabha seat from where Rahul is contesting.

The Congress’s Kanpur Lok Sabha in-charge Pankaj Upadhyaya said party chief Rahul Gandhi will hold a road shows in Kanpur and Akbarpur later.

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 02:29 IST