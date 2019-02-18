Lok Sabha elections 2019| Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reviews poll preparedness in Bundelkhand

Congress general secretary and in-charge of east Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday warned that anyone found indulging in anti-party activities will be shown the door, said a party leader familiar with the development.

During her interaction with Congress workers from Bundelkhand region here, she told them that they should not expect a “miracle” from her in the upcoming polls. She insisted that the party’s performance depends on its booth-level organisation, said the leader who attended the meeting. She also reviewed the booth-level organisation in 19 assembly and four Lok Sabha seats that fall in the region.

“I cannot do a miracle. I need your support for strengthening the party in the state,” said the leader, quoting Priyanka.

During the meeting, Congress workers also presented her a statue of Rani Laxmi Bai.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 23:21 IST