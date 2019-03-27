Lok Sabha Elections 2019|Provide timely and complete data: Rajasthan election chief tells statistics officers

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Anand Kumar on Tuesday directed statistics personnel to provide timely and complete data from filing of nomination to polling and counting to strengthen the election process.

Addressing a workshop of statistics officers at the secretariat, he said role of employees and officers associated with statistics has an important role in the election process. “In elections, providing correct information on time is very important; therefore, statistics personnel have to share information after thoroughly checking it.”

Kumar said in the first phase polling will take place in 13 parliamentary constituencies -- Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran -- on April 29. The notification of the first phase will be released on April 2 and nomination will be filed on April 9. The notification of second phase will be issued on April 10 and polling will take place on May 6 at 12 Lok Sabha constituencies including Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Jaipur Rural, Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Karauli-Dholpur, Dausa and Nagaur. Nomination can be filed up to April 18.

All information will have to be provided to data cell in-charges, deputy in-charges and statistics personnel. Apart from this, information of starting of polling, hourly update, number of voters standing in queue after polling, final information of total polling at the booth and information of polling teams returning safely after voting, will have to be provided.

Additional CEO Rekha Gupta informed the participants about the importance of statistical information. Joint CEO Surendra Maheshwari and joint CEO (IT) MM Tiwari gave IT-related information, discussed nomination and other formats. Deputy CEO Vinod Pareek apprised officers about the general information related to election.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 15:36 IST