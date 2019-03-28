Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Rahul Gandhi to launch Congress’ Haryana campaign from Yamunanagar on Friday

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is all set to sound the poll bugle in Haryana from Friday by addressing a rally at Jagadhri in Yamunanagar, said party state president Ashok Tanwar on Wednesday.

This will be Rahul Gandhi’s first such event in the state since he took over as the AICC chief on December 16, 2017.

Tanwar said the state unit had requested its party president to address gatherings in Haryana couple of days ago to which he formally gave his consent on Wednesday.

“Rahul will address a gathering at Jagadhri on March 29 at 1.30pm. Then he would take part in a roadshow to Karnal. He, along with Haryana senior leaders and party in-charge Ghulam Nabi Azad, will interact with workers and address small gatherings at Ladwa, Indri and Karnal,” Tanwar added.

The Congress had started its six-day ‘Parivartan Yatra’ from Gurugram on Tuesday and with the announcement of Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Jagadhri, the route of yatra was diverted to Jagadhri from Kurukshetra. All programmes related to the yatra were cancelled in Ambala.

‘Rahul’s rally will set tone for elections’

Rajya Sabha member Kumari Selja said Rahul’s rally will set the tone for the 10th Lok Sabha polls in Haryana.

“Rahul has a vision to eradicate the poverty from the country. He has already announced to provide ₹72,000 per year to 20% of the poorest families across the country. His rally will make way for BJP’s exit from Haryana and the Centre,” she added.

Announcement of candidates in April

On being asked about the announcement of Congress candidates for the elections in the state, Haryana Pradesh Congress committee (HPCC) chief Ashok Tanwar said they will declare the names by the first week of April.

“Most of our senior leaders will contest the Lok Sabha elections. I have expressed my desire to the high command for contesting the polls. If they finalise my name, I will definitely fight elections,” he added.

Meanwhile, former deputy speaker and two-time MLA Akram Khan will join the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi on March 29 . He was about two months ago expelled from the BSP over antiparty activities in the mayoral elections.

“I have decided to join the Congress after getting inspired from its ideology. I will work for the people of Jagadhri in my political career,” Khan said.

Lok Sabha election 2019: All you need to know about Haryana

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 09:45 IST