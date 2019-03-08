Lok Sabha election 2019: All you need to know about Haryana

Haryana will witness the Lok Sabha and assembly elections this year with the BJP performing well in both the polls held earlier.

The Bharatiya Janata Party would go it alone in Haryana in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections and has exuded confidence that it would win all the ten parliamentary seats in the state. Wracked by factionalism the Congress party, on the other hand, will focus on what it says has been misgovernance by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and issue of farm distress among others.

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is also a formidable political player in the state with the backing of the Jat community.

Here is what you need to know about the northern state:

* Ruling party in the state: BJP

* Number of Lok Sabha seats in the state: 10

* Party wise break-up of the Lok Sabha seats: BJP-7, INLD-2, Congress: 1

* Number of voters in the state: 17,24,3409

* Voter turnout in 2014: 71.41%

* Number of assembly seats: 90

* Party wise break-up of assembly seats: BJP-48, INLD-17, Congress-17, Independent- 5, BSP-1, Shiromani Akali Dal-1 (Total 89. One INLD MLA recently died)

* Key leaders across parties: Manohar Lal Khattar (BJP); Ram Bilas Sharma, Education minister (BJP); Bhupinder Singh Hooda (Congress); Randeep Singh Surjewala (Congress); Abhay Singh Chautala (INLD); Dushyant Chautala (Jannayak Janata Party)

Key issues:

* Allegations of divisive politics of the BJP

* Questions over the state government’s performance

* Unemployment numbers

* Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal

* Law and order, especially rising crime against women

First Published: Mar 08, 2019 11:29 IST