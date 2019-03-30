Lok Sabha Elections 2019: SAD (Taksali) set to ditch Gen JJ Singh, claims Jagir Kaur

Shiromani Akali Dal’s Khadoor Sahib candidate Bibi Jagir Kaur said on Friday the SAD (Taksali) was almost set to replace its candidate Gen (retd) JJ Singh and adopt Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) nominee Paramjit Kaur Khalra.

In a statement issued in Chandigarh, Jagir Kaur said although the “general sahib” was her political rival, she held him in great esteem and admiration for his enormous contribution as the chief of Indian Army.

“My heart goes out to him as such a gentleman general is facing humiliation at the hands disgruntled and rejected politicians,” she said.

“It has become now clear that the SAD (Taskali), which has been hobnobbing with PEP, will ultimately ditch him, irrespective of the fact whether he is dropped or permitted to continue as a ‘dummy’ candidate,” said Jagir Kaur.

An overwhelming majority of SAD (Taksali) leaders are seeking to drop the general, as is evident from its general secretary Karnail Singh Peermohammad’s assertions that the party was facing “serious crisis” over his candidature. The party was getting calls from abroad to support Khalra, he said, admitting that the former army chief was not acceptable to the NRI money bags.

First Published: Mar 30, 2019 13:22 IST