Lok Sabha elections 2019: Sambit Patra served notice for using Lord Jagannath idol during campaign

Acting on the complaint of Odisha Pradesh Congress, the state chief electoral officer served a poll code violation notice on Sambit Patra, the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Puri, for allegedly using Lord Jagannath’s idol during a poll rally.

Puri Collector and district returning officer Jyoti Prakash Dash issued a show cause notice to Patra seeking an explanation within three days. Patra, also BJP’s national spokesperson, was photographed holding a miniature image of Lord Jagannath during his rally from Bhubaneswar via Uttara, Pipili and, Sakhigopal en route to Puri on Monday.

“He (Patra) took out a rally to Puri without taking permission from the authorities which is a violation of the MCC. Besides, party flags were used in the procession and traffic regulations were also violated during the procession. Basing on the video clips recorded by our flying squad, the notice was served to him,” said Dash.

On Tuesday, OPCC spokesperson Nishikanta Mishra had lodged a complaint before the chief electoral officer of Odisha against Patra’s alleged violation.

“When it has been mentioned by the Election Commission of India that no election can be fought on the basis of any religion, caste, creed or culture, the election rally of Dr Sambit Patra and the photographs thereof clearly show the violation of model code of conduct,” alleged the OPCC spokesperson.

BJD spokesperson Amar Patnaik said Patra’s conduct reflected the BJP’s communal ideology. “The people of Odisha do not believe in communal politics and neither does the BJD. When elections approach, they bring up the Ram Mandir issue. They do politics over religion,” said Patnaik.

However, Patra said that he had not received any notice in connection with the matter, but clarified that going to have darshan of Lord Jagannath was not at a violation of poll code.

“We did not conduct any rally but were heading to have darshan of Lord Jagannath. People saw me while I was going to the Jagannath temple and as I was already nominated as a candidate from the Puri Lok Sabha seat, they welcomed me. A devotee gifted me the idol of the Lord. As an Odia and devotee of Lord Jagannath, I can never refuse it. I will embrace it and worship it. I always abide by the rules, so I will definitely reply once I receive the notice.”

The Puri Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls in the fourth phase on April 29. Both the BJD and the Congress are yet to announce their candidates for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency.

