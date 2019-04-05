Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Siwan constituency in Bihar

Siwan Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar was once the stronghold of RJD’s Mohammad Shahabuddin, who won four times from here between 1996 and 2004. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi.

In the 2009 general elections, the RJD had put up his wife Hena Shahab from, but his long-time opponent Om Prakash Yadav defeated him by 63,000 votes.

In 2014 also, Yadav emerged victorious.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23

Here is all you need to know about Siwan Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar:

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Siwan

State: Bihar

Date of polling: May 12

Sitting MP, Party: Om Prakash Yadav, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 1,13,847

Runner up name, party: Hena Shahab, RJD

Number of voters in 2014: 8,84,021

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 56.53%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,461

Number of women voters: 440,154

