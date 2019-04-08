Today in New Delhi, India
Lok Sabha elections 2019: SS Ahluwalia to fight from Bardhaman

Union minister of state SS Ahluwalia, 67, is currently Darjeeling MP but in the upcoming elections he would be filing his nomination from Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency.

HT Correspondent
Seventeen of the BJP candidates in West Bengal are senior leaders such as SS Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo (Asansol seat).(HT Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday fielded Darjeeling MP and Union minister of state SS Ahluwalia, 67, from Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency completing its list of candidates for West Bengal’s 42 seats. Seventeen of the party candidates are senior BJP leaders such as Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo (Asansol seat). There are 15 candidates from civil society and eight who who have switched over from other parties.

