Lok Sabha elections 2019: SS Ahluwalia to fight from Bardhaman
Union minister of state SS Ahluwalia, 67, is currently Darjeeling MP but in the upcoming elections he would be filing his nomination from Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency.lok sabha elections Updated: Apr 08, 2019 07:06 IST
Kolkata
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday fielded Darjeeling MP and Union minister of state SS Ahluwalia, 67, from Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency completing its list of candidates for West Bengal’s 42 seats. Seventeen of the party candidates are senior BJP leaders such as Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo (Asansol seat). There are 15 candidates from civil society and eight who who have switched over from other parties.
