Lok Sabha elections 2019: SS Ahluwalia to fight from Bardhaman

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday fielded Darjeeling MP and Union minister of state SS Ahluwalia, 67, from Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha constituency completing its list of candidates for West Bengal’s 42 seats. Seventeen of the party candidates are senior BJP leaders such as Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo (Asansol seat). There are 15 candidates from civil society and eight who who have switched over from other parties.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 07:06 IST