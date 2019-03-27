Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Sushil Modi asks all to win Vaishali, Muzaffarpur seats

Deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi has requested the party leaders including grassroots workers to sink their differences and ensure victory of candidates of National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Modi who was here to gauge the mood of party men, boosted them and asked them to work in a dedicated and planned manner to ensure victory of NDA nominees from Muzaffarpur and Vaishali Lok Sabha Constituencies. Modi also held detailed parleys with the leaders of the BJP, JD (U) and the LJP and heard their grievances patiently.

Leaders of NDA belonging to Muzaffarpur and Vaishali Lok Sabha constituencies were present and assured the deputy CM about the victory of BJP nominee Ajay Nishad from Muzaffarpur and Veena Devi of LJP from Vaishali parliamentary seat.

The LJP has fielded Veena Devi, wife of Dinesh Prasad Singh, a JD (U) MLC from Vaishali parliamentary seat. Veena Devi once represented Gaighat assembly seat.

Coming down heavily on the Grand Alliance, Modi said that there was great confusion and difference in the GA. “We, the NDA are united like rock and very confident of winning almost all the seats in the state. We easily handled issues of seat sharing with the partners and exhorted NDA teams to spread the welfare and development schemes to the masses properly. The NDA can only give a stable and strong government at the centre,” he said and added that India and it’s security concern was safe at the hands of NDA.

NDA nominees from Muzaffarpur and Vaishali parliamentary seats were present in the meeting.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 11:44 IST