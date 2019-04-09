Lok Sabha elections 2019- Teach a lesson to Capt government for making ‘false promises’: AAP’s Bhagwant Mann

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state chief , Bhagwant Mann, has appealed to the people to come out of their confines and “vote against those who delivered nothing on promises they peddled among the people”.

In an emotional letter appeal to the people of the state, Mann said that he took the reins of the Punjab unit when the party was passing through a rough patch as certain people were trying to harm it for their personal political ends, who had now parted to pursue their aspirations.

Mann said, “I was an established artiste earning lakhs. I said no to this lucrative

profession with a sole objective of serving you. I used to have hard drinks once in a while which I left for good in the month of January 2019 on the insistence of my mother so that I could make myself available for you 24X7. It was a nothing but a call from within to be at your service.”

The Sangrur MP further said: “I have tried to raise each and every issue and concern the people of the state were confronted with. As you may recall, December 27 was the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh. On my insistence, the Parliament paid rich tributes to the great martyrs, which none else elected to the Lok Sabha from the state could do by far.”

He said the youths from the state are leaving Punjab and migrating to foreign countries to make careers and get trapped there. “I had taken a vow to extend a helping hand to those who get trapped there,” he added.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 00:34 IST