Lok Sabha elections 2019| Time to show red card to Congress in Northeast: PM Modi in Tripura

Though he brought up the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in his West Bengal rally, PM Narendra Modi opted to steer clear of the topic in his subsequent addresses in Tripura and Manipur.

In Udaipur in Tripura, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on the Congress and the Left Front. “Both the Left and the Congress want to eradicate Modi. But I want to tell you that they are visible as two different parties in Kerala and Tripura, and shake hands in Delhi. Yahan Kushti, vahan dosti,” Modi said. The two seats in Tripura will go to polls on April 11 and April 18.

Arriving in Tripura after addressing a rally in West Bengal, Modi said the state had set an example by eradicating Left even as he took a dig at the TMC. “Tripura yearned for change and they put their faith in the BJP. Unlike Bengal, the state didn’t give a chance to the Trinamool Congress...” he said referring to the party’s impressive performance in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Attacking the Congress, Modi said it wanted to levy more taxes on the middle class and has not mentioned the middle class even once in its manifesto.

Addressing a rally in Manipur’s capital Imphal, amid a 17-hour shut-down call by insurgent outfits, Modi said Congress’s manifesto is a “hypocrisy document” that seems to blow the trumpet of Pakistan.

Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his statement that Congress will make Northeast a manufacturing hub, Modi said that the “Naamdaar” is an expert in manufacturing abuses and lies.

Referring to Manipur’s vibrant football scene and calling its people, including chief minister N Biren Singh, football champions, Modi said it is time to show a red card to the Congress in Manipur and the Northeast.

Reacting to PM Modi’s allegations Goutam Das, secretary, Tripura, said, “We have already clarified there is no alliance between CPI(M) and Congress. Such statements are not expected from a prime minister.”

In Tripura, the CPI(M) won both the seats in 2014, while in Manipur, Congress had emerged victorious in both Lok Sabha constituencies.

