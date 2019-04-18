Lok Sabha elections 2019: Udhampur witnesses voter enthusiasm in early hours, voting slow in Srinagar

Enthusiastic voters reached polling stations on Thursday in Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur districts of Udhampur Lok Sabha seat while voters came out in ones and twos in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Small queues of voters were seen in Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur districts right from the beginning of the poll process for the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat.

Voter enthusiasm was visible in both urban and rural voting segments of Udhampur constituency that includes Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts.

In Srinagar Lok Sabha seat where extra ordinary security arrangements have been made to secure polling stations and ensure safe passage to voters, voters came out in ones and twos in rural voting segments of Ganderbal, Badgam and Srinagar districts.

Voting begins for phase 2

Polling stations in Srinagar city that has eight voting segments, however, wore a deserted look in the morning as hardly any voter came out.

Voters came out in small numbers in rural belts of Kangan, Ganderbal, Chrar-e-Sharief, Khansahib, Beerwah and Badgam voting segments of Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Poll officials said voting is expected to pick up as the day warns up.

The officials face multiple challenges in Srinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Securing polling stations, providing safe passage to voters, preventing militants from disrupting the poll process and ensuring that no law and order situation builds up during the day are the main challenges faced in this constituency.

Separatists have called for a boycott of the election process to highlight the Kashmir issue.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 08:10 IST